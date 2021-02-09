Bucharest Opera House resumes indoor performances with audience

Bucharest Opera House resumes indoor performances with audience. The National Bucharest Opera House (ONB) will resume the indoor performances with an audience on Friday, February 12. The first performance, on February 12, will be W. A. Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, directed by Alexander Rădulescu. On Sunday, February 14, the audience can attend a concert (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]