Survey: Just 18% of Romanians Buy Dairy from Local Farmers
Feb 9, 2021
Survey: Just 18% of Romanians Buy Dairy from Local Farmers.
Most Romanians prefer to buy dairy products from supermarket and hypermarket chains, to the detriment of farmers' markets or convenience stores, a survey by Reveal Marketing Research showed Tuesday.
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
French Ambassador to Romania interested in discussions with Stelian Ion on modification of justice laws, criminal codes
The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Tuesday met with the French Ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, on which occasion they discussed the process of modifying the laws of justice, but also the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.
According to a press release of the Ministry of (...)
Captain Bean Seeks To Open Over 50 Units By End-2021
Coffee shop chain Captain Bean, founded six years ago in Cluj-Napoca, ended 2020 with a 17-unit network, of which ten opened in 2020 in franchise, countrywide. In 2021, the founders of the business target an accelerated growth rate and target 50 new units, both franchises and own units, (...)
Office Buildings Crystal Tower, Metropolis Center In Bucharest Lure New Tenants
PPF Real Estate, a developer and investor with real estate assets of over EUR2 billion globally, held by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, signed six new lease contracts for office buildings Metropolis Center and Crystal Tower.
The third stage of COVID-19 vaccination to start in April, if doses delivered according to schedule
Romania's healthcare officials are estimating that the third stage of the COVID-19 national vaccination campaign will start in April, if the dose delivery dates remain as originally planned, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on (...)
Gheorghita: As of February 9, Romania received 1.236.449 COVID vaccine doses, of which 981.610 were distributed
As of February 9, Romania received 1,236,449 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine, of which 981,610 were distributed, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday. “A total of 1,236,449 doses of Pfizer, (...)
Top 10 Things to Do in Bucharest, Romania
By Andy Braddell Bucharest is indeed one of Europe’s most visited cities, thanks mainly to its affordability and unique charms. For those who are always interested in experience something different and authentic – Romania’s vibrant and chaotic capital is a great choice. If you are visiting (...)
Doctor Gheorghita: Number of persons vaccinated by Feb 8 with Pfizer, Moderna vaccines 661,062
Head of the National Committee for the coordination of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, informs that the total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 until February 8, with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, has reached 661,062, with 430,776 people who got the first (...)
