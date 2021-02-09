COVID-19 death toll rises by 95 to 19,056

COVID-19 death toll rises by 95 to 19,056. Another 95 people - 54 men and 41 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of those who died reaching 19,056. One death was recorded in the 30 - 39 years age category, another in the 40 - 49 years age group, six in the 50 -59 years age category, 28 in the 60 - 69 years age category, 37 in the 70 - 79 years age category and 22 in the category of over 80 years. 91 of the deaths were reported in patients who had underlying medical conditions, one deceased patient did not show comorbidities, and for three patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]