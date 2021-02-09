Another death among patients moved out of Matei Bals fire-hit pavilion, death toll hits 17

Another patient who was at the Matei Bals fire-hit pavilion on January 29, has died, death toll reaching 17. "The Ministry of Health was informed today about a casualty among the patients who were in Pavilion 5 of the National Institute of Infectious Disease Matei Bals in Bucharest, during the fire on January 29," The Ministry of Health specifies on Tuesday. It is about a 80 year old woman, who was transferred after the fire to the Central Military Hospital in Bucharest. The patient was diagnosed with a severe form of SARS-CoV-2 and presented multiple associated afflictions. In this case the forensic investigation will establish the cause of death.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]