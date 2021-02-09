PM Citu to pay working visit to Brussels, set to meet presidents of the European Council and the European Commission



PM Citu to pay working visit to Brussels, set to meet presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.

Prime Minister Florin Citu will pay a working visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, during which he will have a series of meetings with senior EU officials, including the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, (...)