Partnership for the digitization of the private insurance and pensions market: NN and Cegeka develop alternatives to transform the customers’ digital experience



Partnership for the digitization of the private insurance and pensions market: NN and Cegeka develop alternatives to transform the customers’ digital experience.

NN, leader in the Romanian life insurance and private pensions markets, and the local subsidiary of Cegeka, one of the largest European providers of IT solutions, have partnered to transform NN’s customers’ digital experience when interacting with the company’s products and services. The first (...)