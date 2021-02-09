Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu to perform in support of MET musicians

Soprano Angela Gheorghiu will team up with the MET Orchestra Musicians for a virtual concert scheduled to take place on February 21, Stiri.tvr.ro reported. Gheorghiu will perform from the Romanian Athenaeum concert hall in Bucharest, while the MET Orchestra musicians will collaborate from New (...)