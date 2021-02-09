Cluj County, most new cases of coronavirus, 451, followed by Bucharest, 335

Cluj County, most new cases of coronavirus, 451, followed by Bucharest, 335. The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Cluj County - 451, followed by Bucharest municipality - 335 and the counties of Timis - 240, Brasov - 119, Suceava - 98, according to data transmitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). In total, 2,797 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered compared to the last report following tests performed nationwide.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]