CTP Invests EUR35M In New Warehouse In CTPark Bucharest West

CTP Invests EUR35M In New Warehouse In CTPark Bucharest West. Industrial park developer CTP is investing over EUR35 million in the construction of a new building within CTPark Bucharest West, and the new space will be rented out by Quehenberger Logistics, a firm that operates the logistics activity of Brico Depot Romania, a retailer held by Kingfisher (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]