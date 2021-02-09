|
The third stage of COVID-19 vaccination to start in April, if doses delivered according to schedule
Feb 9, 2021
The third stage of COVID-19 vaccination to start in April, if doses delivered according to schedule.
Romania's healthcare officials are estimating that the third stage of the COVID-19 national vaccination campaign will start in April, if the dose delivery dates remain as originally planned, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday.
"The third stage will probably start in April. More data will probably be available in late February or early March, when we have access to the new delivery schedules for the second quarter, because based on these delivery schedules we can make an action plan regarding the number of vaccination centres and offices that can be opened, so as to meet the demand from people who will be scheduled for appointments. (...) We are estimating the start to be in April, if the delivery dates remain as initially planned," Gheorghita told a news conference at the Government House.
He added that healthcare officials find it important that for the principle of 75% of available appointments going to the vulnerable population - the chronically ill and the elderly - and 25% to essential workers, so as to provide real opportunities for vulnerable people to get vaccinated.
Gheorghita also said that the immunisation of the general population, scheduled for a third stage, will be conducted by 750 centres of about 1,760 offices, which makes it possible for over 100,000 people a day to be vaccinated, at full capacity. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
