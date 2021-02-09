Doctor Gheorghita: Number of persons vaccinated by Feb 8 with Pfizer, Moderna vaccines 661,062

Doctor Gheorghita: Number of persons vaccinated by Feb 8 with Pfizer, Moderna vaccines 661,062. Head of the National Committee for the coordination of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, informs that the total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 until February 8, with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, has reached 661,062, with 430,776 people who got the first dose and 230,286 people who got the second dose as well. "Regarding the balance of vaccinations on February 8, the total number of Pfizer and Moderna doses administered until February 8 is 891,348 doses, and the total number of people vaccinated until February 8, with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, respectively, is 661,062, with 430,776 of whom received the first dose only and 230,286 the second dose. Basically, there are persons who have completed the vaccination scheme. The total number of Pfizer doses administered starting with December 27 is approximately 855,894 corresponding to a number of 625,608 persons, and the total number of Moderna doses administered since February 4 is about 35,454, obviously to the same number of people," Valeriu Gheorghita said at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Tuesday. He noted that the number of doses administered in the past 24 hours was 35,026, with 4,885 people having received the first dose and 30,141 the second dose. The head of CNCAV added that by February 8, 409,564 people have been vaccinated under the second stage of the vaccination campaign. "This means that 80.9pct of the vulnerable persons, namely persons with chronic diseases, persons over 65, persons from the medical-social and residential centres and persons who cannot leave their homes (...)," Gheorghita explained. He specified that, regarding the number of persons serving essential activities, there are 78,018 who have already got the vaccine, which represents 19.04pct of the total number of vaccinated persons starting with January 15. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]