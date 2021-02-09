 
Romaniapress.com

February 9, 2021

Doctor Gheorghita: Number of persons vaccinated by Feb 8 with Pfizer, Moderna vaccines 661,062
Feb 9, 2021

Doctor Gheorghita: Number of persons vaccinated by Feb 8 with Pfizer, Moderna vaccines 661,062.

Head of the National Committee for the coordination of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, informs that the total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 until February 8, with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, has reached 661,062, with 430,776 people who got the first dose and 230,286 people who got the second dose as well. "Regarding the balance of vaccinations on February 8, the total number of Pfizer and Moderna doses administered until February 8 is 891,348 doses, and the total number of people vaccinated until February 8, with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, respectively, is 661,062, with 430,776 of whom received the first dose only and 230,286 the second dose. Basically, there are persons who have completed the vaccination scheme. The total number of Pfizer doses administered starting with December 27 is approximately 855,894 corresponding to a number of 625,608 persons, and the total number of Moderna doses administered since February 4 is about 35,454, obviously to the same number of people," Valeriu Gheorghita said at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Tuesday. He noted that the number of doses administered in the past 24 hours was 35,026, with 4,885 people having received the first dose and 30,141 the second dose. The head of CNCAV added that by February 8, 409,564 people have been vaccinated under the second stage of the vaccination campaign. "This means that 80.9pct of the vulnerable persons, namely persons with chronic diseases, persons over 65, persons from the medical-social and residential centres and persons who cannot leave their homes (...)," Gheorghita explained. He specified that, regarding the number of persons serving essential activities, there are 78,018 who have already got the vaccine, which represents 19.04pct of the total number of vaccinated persons starting with January 15. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

French Ambassador to Romania interested in discussions with Stelian Ion on modification of justice laws, criminal codes The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Tuesday met with the French Ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, on which occasion they discussed the process of modifying the laws of justice, but also the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. According to a press release of the Ministry of (...)

Captain Bean Seeks To Open Over 50 Units By End-2021 Coffee shop chain Captain Bean, founded six years ago in Cluj-Napoca, ended 2020 with a 17-unit network, of which ten opened in 2020 in franchise, countrywide. In 2021, the founders of the business target an accelerated growth rate and target 50 new units, both franchises and own units, (...)

Office Buildings Crystal Tower, Metropolis Center In Bucharest Lure New Tenants PPF Real Estate, a developer and investor with real estate assets of over EUR2 billion globally, held by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, signed six new lease contracts for office buildings Metropolis Center and Crystal Tower.

The third stage of COVID-19 vaccination to start in April, if doses delivered according to schedule Romania's healthcare officials are estimating that the third stage of the COVID-19 national vaccination campaign will start in April, if the dose delivery dates remain as originally planned, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on (...)

Gheorghita: As of February 9, Romania received 1.236.449 COVID vaccine doses, of which 981.610 were distributed As of February 9, Romania received 1,236,449 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine, of which 981,610 were distributed, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday. “A total of 1,236,449 doses of Pfizer, (...)

Top 10 Things to Do in Bucharest, Romania By Andy Braddell Bucharest is indeed one of Europe’s most visited cities, thanks mainly to its affordability and unique charms. For those who are always interested in experience something different and authentic – Romania’s vibrant and chaotic capital is a great choice. If you are visiting (...)

Romania's trade deficit, the largest in the last 30 years By Edwig Ban The lack of government incentives to promote exports and the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have led Romania to record the largest trade deficit in 30 years. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the trade deficit reached 18.387 billion euros on (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |