Three other cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the UK version, takes total to 59 people. Three other cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the UK version, have been registered in Romania. "The Health Ministry was informed today by the National Institute of Public Health - National Center for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control (CNSCBT) that three new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the new UK variant - genetic line B.1.1.7 have been reported," states the Health Ministry in a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. According to the quoted source, it is about a 35-year-old woman from Bucharest, who returned to the country from the UK at the end of January, a 25-year-old woman from Cluj County, who has no history of traveling in the UK and an 80-year-old man from Covasna County, who also did not travel to that country. To date, the CNSCBT has confirmed 59 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the new UK variant - genetic line B.1.1.7. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]