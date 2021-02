Office Buildings Crystal Tower, Metropolis Center In Bucharest Lure New Tenants

PPF Real Estate, a developer and investor with real estate assets of over EUR2 billion globally, held by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, signed six new lease contracts for office buildings Metropolis Center and Crystal Tower.