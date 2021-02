Captain Bean Seeks To Open Over 50 Units By End-2021

Captain Bean Seeks To Open Over 50 Units By End-2021. Coffee shop chain Captain Bean, founded six years ago in Cluj-Napoca, ended 2020 with a 17-unit network, of which ten opened in 2020 in franchise, countrywide. In 2021, the founders of the business target an accelerated growth rate and target 50 new units, both franchises and own units, (...)