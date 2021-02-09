 
French Ambassador to Romania interested in discussions with Stelian Ion on modification of justice laws, criminal codes
The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Tuesday met with the French Ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, on which occasion they discussed the process of modifying the laws of justice, but also the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. According to a press release of the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, Stelian Ion had a bilateral meeting with Laurence Auer, France's Ambassador to Romania, the two officials discussing "the excellent bilateral cooperation" and the priorities of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will have its debut on January 1, 2022. The same source states that the Ambassador expressed the willingness of the French judicial authorities to strengthen cooperation with similar structures in Romania, both institutionally and within joint investigation teams. The Minister of Justice mentioned two areas of interest for expanding cooperation: the digitalisation of justice and environmental crime. "The collaboration between our countries must not only concern purely judicial issues, but also a sustained exchange of good practices on issues of interest to both parties. The French system has been a source of inspiration for us for the last hundred years and, given the similarities to the two systems, we can cooperate extremely well, both bilaterally and within the European Union," the Justice Minister was quoted as saying. The Ministry of Justice stated that another topic of interest to the French side was related to the process of modifying the laws of justice, on the one hand, and the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, on the other. Stelian Ion presented the strategy of the Ministry of Justice on these topics, specifying that the draft laws on justice will be submitted to Parliament by the end of April 2021, and those on the modification of the codes in the near future, so as to generate a real and substantive parliamentary debate. "We have particularly appreciated your work in Parliament in recent years and your word as Minister is, for us, a guarantee for the proper functioning of the Romanian judiciary in the coming years," Laurence Auer was quoted as saying in the press release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

