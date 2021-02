Novartis appoints new Country President for its operations in Romania

Novartis appoints new Country President for its operations in Romania. Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis has appointed Thodoris Dimopoulos as Country President of its operations in Romania. Thodoris Dimopoulos succeeds Eugen Grecu who has left the company after three years at its helm. He is currently Country Head of Sandoz Romania, one of the group’s local (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]