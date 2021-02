Power and heating plant in Romania shuts down due to lack of coal

Power and heating plant in Romania shuts down due to lack of coal. Romania's third-largest thermal power plant, Mintia (1.285 GW), was shut down on the night of February 8 to 9 because it ran out of coal. As a side effect of this, the heating system in Deva will be unable to provide heating to the city's residents, Profit.ro reported. The amounts of coal (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]