Skanska invests EUR 45 mln in second phase of Equilibrium office project in Bucharest

Skanska invests EUR 45 mln in second phase of Equilibrium office project in Bucharest. Swedish developer Skanska is investing EUR 45 million in the second building in the Equilibrium office project in northern Bucharest. The construction of the Equilibrium 2 building is scheduled to begin in February 2021, and completion is estimated for the first quarter of 2023. The first (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]