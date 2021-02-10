Romanian central bank official says electricity price might have pushed up inflation in Jan



The headline inflation might exceed the 2.1-2.5% interval estimated by Romania's National Bank (BNR) in January because of the electricity prices, said BNR board member Csaba Balint, Economica.net reported. Starting January 1, the residential electricity consumers will pay by default prices (...)