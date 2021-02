Corrugated Cardboard Maker Rondocarton Invested EUR12.5M in Romanian Plants in 2020

Corrugated Cardboard Maker Rondocarton Invested EUR12.5M in Romanian Plants in 2020. Rondocarton, part of Austria’s Rondo Ganahl, the largest corrugated cardboard manufacturer in Romania, made EUR12.5 million investments last year, mainly in upgrading and automating its plants in Apahida, Cluj and Targoviste, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]