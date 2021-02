Bonami Sales in Romania Grow 60% in 2020, to EUR10M

Bonami Sales in Romania Grow 60% in 2020, to EUR10M. Czech online home deco retailer Bonami had sales of EUR10 million in Romania in 2020, nearly 60% higher than in 2019, driven by higher demand as people spent more time at home due to pandemic restrictions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]