Pharmacy Chain Tinos Farm Sees 25% Growth in Revenue in 2020. Local pharmacy chain Tinos Farm will open two more pharmacies in the first half of 2021 to add to the 18 it already has in Bucharest and Ilfov, after having seen its revenue rise by 25% to RON47 million in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]