Romania's negative natural population growth doubles in 2020

Romania's negative natural population growth doubles in 2020. Romania's negative natural population growth has doubled in 2020 compared to 2019 to minus 118,587 persons compared to minus 57,244 persons, as the 2019 negative natural increase was almost equalled in the last three months of the year alone, the National Institute of Statistics said in a release on Wednesday. According to the statistics authority, in Q4 2020 the population decreased by 52,219 people. The negative demographic growth in December 2020 was almost threefold that of December 2019, at minus 20,259 people vs. minus 7,188 people a year ago. The number of infants dead within the first year of life was three times lower in December 2020 compared to December 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]