CNSU proposes extension of alert state in Romania for another 30 days

CNSU proposes extension of alert state in Romania for another 30 days. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted, on Wednesday, a new decision proposing the extension of the alert state for a period of 30 days, starting February 12, on Romania's territory, keeping in place the preventive measures adopted at national level and the inclusion of outbreaks of COVID-19 in calculating the incidence of new coronavirus infections. The decision is going to be submitted to Government's approval.