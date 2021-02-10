Romania's SARS-CoV-2 daily case count rises by 3,048, death toll hits 19,135

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 daily case count rises by 3,048, death toll hits 19,135. A number of 3,048 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 33,784 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. As of Sunday, 752,482 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 698,534 were declared cured. To date, 5,636,574 RT-PCR tests and 179,760 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally. In the last 24 hours, 26,187 RT-PCR tests were performed (16,770 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,417 on request) and 7,597 rapid antigen tests. Also, since the last information made by GCS, the results of 217 tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until February 10 were reported. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has risen by 79 in the last 24 hours, 45 men and 39 women, taking the death toll to 19,135. Three deaths were recorded in the 30-39 years age range, one death in the 40-49 years age category, seven deaths in the 50-59 years age range, 19 deaths in the 60-69 years age group, 24 deaths in the 70-79 years age category and 25 deaths in the over 80 years category. As many as 75 of the deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, three patients had no underlying medical conditions, and no comorbidities had been reported for one patient to date. Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 5,470 fines amounting to a total of 875,126 lei, for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports.