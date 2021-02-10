Mazars released results for 2019/2020 financial year : The group reaffirms its commitment to shaping a healthier audit industry

Mazars released results for 2019/2020 financial year : The group reaffirms its commitment to shaping a healthier audit industry. Global fee income increases 7.8% to €1.9 billion in 2019/20 Looking ahead to next four-year strategy with a renewed, diverse governance Reaffirming importance of shaping the transformation of the audit profession Mazars, the international audit, tax, and advisory firm, has announced earlier this (...)