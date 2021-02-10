Ambassador Jinga reiterates Romania’s full support for the LDCs in the process of recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic



Speaking on 8 February 2021 at the organizational meeting of the Preparatory Committee for the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), the Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN, Ambassador Ion I. Jinga, reiterated Romania’s full support for the Least Developed (...)