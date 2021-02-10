Skanska invests EUR 45 M in the second phase of the Equilibrium office project in Bucharest, Romania



Skanska invests EUR 45M, about SEK 450 M, in the second building of the Equilibrium office project located in the northern part of Bucharest, Romania. The 12-storey building will comprise of a total leasable area of 19,900 sqm and 229 parking lots above and underground. „Equilibrium, located in (...)