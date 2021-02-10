Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match

Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match. The football match between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League will take place on Bucharest’s National Arena, the Romanian Football Federation announced on Wednesday, February 10. However, no spectators will be admitted to the match. The match was moved from Madrid to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]