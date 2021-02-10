Director Nanau calls his 'colectiv' documentary story about incompetent authorities trampling people's lives

Director Nanau calls his 'colectiv' documentary story about incompetent authorities trampling people's lives. Alexander Nanau, the director of "colectiv" (Collective), a documentary shortlisted in two categories of the 93rd Academy Awards, says the nomination is the result of the work of a team that has made a film that can compete with the world's best. In a statement to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the director emphasises that because his documentary has been shortlisted means that its story "goes further." "What is most delightful is that this story goes on and, in the end, it is a story about the government, some incompetent authorities, who through lies and manipulation have trampled on people's lives, and it is very important that as many people as possible see it so that they can help others realise when they are being manipulated and their lives are endangered by the authorities," Nanau said. To him, the nomination "is the result of the work of a team that has made a film of this quality, which can compete with the best films in the world and [the result of a work] for months of a team from four continents working on this campaign." Regarding the impact on the public, the director pointed out that "there are some themes that are valid for everyone, all over the world." "Basically, a very important one is that we realise, through this story that has happened to us but it is repeated all over the world, how important an independent press is and that without an independent press we practically have no access to the truth, because people in power all the time will be tempted to invent a parallel reality and hide their intentions and abuse their power," he said. The director also spoke about the change in Romanian society, after the fire at the Colectiv club in Bucharest in late October 2015. "In Romania, it is obvious that the Romanian society, since Colectiv, since the end of 2015, has changed quite a bit. We want a change that is more and more visible, but politics, as we have witnessed in Piatra Neamt, as we have witnessed at Matei Bals, that is the result of incompetent and corrupt people sworn into office for decades at state institutions or hospitals, sweeping incompetence and misery under the carpet and the result is very simple - people die," said Nanau. However, the director says the Romanian society will change, "because people are beginning to understand that the competence of those who hold public positions is without a doubt something that can no longer be negotiated." Nanau added that "Collective" will open in Turkey, Italy and Latin American countries. "Fortunately, the film, despite the ongoing pandemic, is currently running not only in Romania and America, but all over the world. In Mongolia it was very important to journalists, because the national Parliament there is trying to restrict the rights of journalists. It will also run in Turkey, Italy, France, Australia, New Zealand, and all Latin America. So the 'Collective' story is travelling all over the world and it is very much praised," the filmmaker pointed out. "Collective," a documentary directed by Alexander Nanau, has been shortlisted to advance in the Documentary Feature category and the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards, according to the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu: We have reasons to be confident in economic recovery as EC confirms our forecasts Prime Minister Florin Citu says the Romanian government has reasons to be “confident” in economic recovery, as the premises created are confirmed by the European Commission’s economic forecasts published on Thursday, according to which Romania’s GDP growth in 2021 is forecast to slightly exceed the (...)



Another Matei Bals patient hospitalized in fire-stricken ward dies; total deaths - 20 Another patient who was hospitalized in Ward V of the "Matei Bals" Institute during the January 29 fire died, bringing the total number of dead to 20. The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that it had been informed of a death among patients who were in Ward V of the 'Matei Bals' (...)



Citu: We have reasons to be confident in economic recovery as EC confirms our forecasts Prime Minister Florin Citu says the Romanian government has reasons to be "confident" in economic recovery, as the premises created are confirmed by the European Commission's economic forecasts published on Thursday, according to which Romania's GDP growth in 2021 is forecast to (...)



Romania submits to CJE Registry requests for annulment of Mobility Package I provisions Several requests regarding the intervention of the Romanian government in 12 actions for annulment of some provisions in Mobility Package I brought by Bulgaria, Cyprus, Lithuania, Malta, Poland and Hungary have been submitted to the Registry of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). (...)



Profi Tries Out New Store Format ProfiGo; Opens Two Units In Timisoara Retailer Profi, held by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, opened Thursday in western city of Timisoara, the first two pilot stores called ProfiGo, which combine the functionalities of a proximity store with those of a convenience (...)



Romania Raises RON936M Selling Aug 2026 Bonds at 0.65% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 936 million lei (EUR192 million), versus its RON200 million target, selling a new issue of treasury bonds maturing in August 2026 at an average yield of 0.65%, central bank data showed.



Romania Raises RON309.7M Selling Dec 2023 Bonds at 0.09% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 309.7 million lei (EUR63.5 million) selling treasury bonds maturing in December 2023 at an average yield of 0.09%, central bank data showed.

