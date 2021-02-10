TeraPlast Gets Antitrust Clearance To Sell Window Profiles Business Line; Price Estimated At EUR4.5M
Feb 10, 2021
TeraPlast Gets Antitrust Clearance To Sell Window Profiles Business Line; Price Estimated At EUR4.5M.
TeraPlast, the parent company of TeraPlast Group, said Wednesday in a stock market announcement that the Competition Council gave a favorable opinion regarding the sale of TeraPlast’s window profiles business line to Dynamic Selling Group – window profiles manufacturer and (...)
