BRD CEO: Funding Via IMM Invest Program Reaches RON930M. BRD-SocGen approved 1,861 applications within the government-guaranteed IMM Invest program in 2020, with the value of financing reaching RON930 million, per data presented by François Bloch, CEO of BRD Groupe Societe Generale (BRD.RO), the third largest bank in Romania by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]