BRD opts for low dividend payout ratio after 37% profit drop in 2020

BRD opts for low dividend payout ratio after 37% profit drop in 2020. Romania's third-biggest lender by assets, BRD-Societe Generale, proposed shareholders to distribute dividends worth only RON 52 million (EUR 10.6 mln), namely 5.5% of the RON 951 mln (EUR 195 mln) net profit reported for 2020. Therefore, the dividend yield will be only 0.5%. The bank's shares (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]