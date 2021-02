RO Govt. puts Pension Law on ice for two years

RO Govt. puts Pension Law on ice for two years. Romania's Government passed an emergency ordinance (OUG) by which the full implementation of the Pension Law, passed by the lawmakers in 2019, is deferred from September 2021 to September 2023, Digi24.ro reported. "This law enters into force on September 1, 2023," according to the OUG. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]