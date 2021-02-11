RO PM: We must freeze expenditures. We can’t afford to remain Europe’s black sheep

RO PM: We must freeze expenditures. We can’t afford to remain Europe’s black sheep. Romania's economy can't support further increases in public expenditures, prime minister Florin Citu said after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, February 10. "Romania's finances must be recalibrated. We must freeze the expenses to keep things under control," Citu said, quoted by Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]