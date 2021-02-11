Justice Minister, French Ambassador discuss the process of modifying the laws of justice and criminal codes

Justice Minister, French Ambassador discuss the process of modifying the laws of justice and criminal codes. The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Tuesday met with the French Ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, on which occasion they discussed the process of modifying the laws of justice, but also the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. According to a press release of the Ministry of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]