InfoCons , Metropolitan Life SAFPAP launch the Campaign “A New Attitude – Private Pensions” to educate and inform consumers on private pensions



InfoCons , Metropolitan Life SAFPAP launch the Campaign “A New Attitude – Private Pensions” to educate and inform consumers on private pensions.

The portal www.pensiiprivate.infocons.ro will provide essential information on private pensions InfoCons launches the campaign “A New Attitude! – Private Pensions” to better inform and educate consumers on private pensions, with the support of Metropolitan Life SAFPAP (Privately Managed Pension (...)