Saint-Gobain and CRH in Talks for Acquisition of Construction Material Manufacturer Duraziv

French-held Saint-Gobain and Ireland's CRH are among those in talks with Romanian entrepreneur Daniel Guzu over the acquisition of construction material manufacturer Duraziv, ZF has found. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]