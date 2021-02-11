Minister of Development, Cseke Attila: PNDL is no longer at politician's pen

Minister of Development, Cseke Attila: PNDL is no longer at politician's pen. The National Local Development Program (PNDL) "is no longer at the pen of a politician", declared on Wednesday evening, for the private TV broadcaster Digi24, the Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, highlighting that at this time there are hundreds of thousands of financing contracts for investment objectives. "PNDL, at this time, is no longer at the pen of a politician, regardless of being yours truly or anyone else in this position, because the analysis, evaluations and closing contracts represent a phase which was three years ago. Today we have thousands of contracts for investment objectives (...). In this period or the following period there is not a possibility of submitting projects or closing contracts", Cseke Attila said. The minister added that there will be checks, and if anything out of the ordinary will be found, measures will be taken. "This does not mean that where we will notice anything, on the one hand the ISC (the State Inspectorate in Constructions, ed. n) who carries out these checks and makes mandatory checks when contracts are concluded, and the Minister's Control Body, and last week we sent (the latter, ed. n.) in two places, if there are any notices, suspicions or clues or any wrong-doings or not respecting the quality in constructions, we will take measures. But, once, again, these contracts are concluded, they must be taken forward," the Minister of Development specified. "We have two stages for PNDL: PNDL1 and PNDL2. These, in their medium financing rhythm, will be concluded in two years, two years and a half. We will have to have a talk, after finishing the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience and to look at the discussions and the financing variants which will be on European funds for the part of infrastructure, because let me give you a simple example: for the water and plumbing infrastructure we have preinfringement for Romania, we have 800 UATs (territorial administrative unit, ed. n.) that do not have an authorized water network operator, almost 2,000 - sewage network, this is an obligation not just towards Brussels, it is our obligation, everyone's, of the state's to ensure some civilized conditions in the 3rd millennium," Cseke Attila explained. The Ministry's internet page says that the PNDL represents the main financing source for the local infrastructure and has at its grounds the principle according to which in each town of the country there needs to be a minimum set of public services, in the fields of: health, education, water - plumbing, thermal and electricity, including public lighting, transport / roads / sewage, culture, cults, housing and sports. The program is being financed from the state budget.AGERPRES(RO - author: Corneliu Dumitru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

iHunt Lists RON7M Bond Issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange Online retailer and manufacturer of mobile phones and gadgets iHUNT (HUNT.RO) on Friday listed its first corporate bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HUNT23.



Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments Three startups founded or co-founded by Romanian entrepreneurs abroad have managed to raise financings worth over USD 100 million (each) from venture capital investors in recent years. Two of them have also reached unicorn status (over USD 1 bln evaluation). Here they are: ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ (...)



Parcel Delivery Company Sameday Doubles Revenue in 2020 Parcel delivery company Sameday held by online retailer eMAG, last year saw its revenue double both because of the rise in online commerce and because of the investments it has made in the last few years.



COVID-19 vaccine: More than 1 mln doses administered in Romania More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Romania since December 27, when the vaccination campaign started in the country, according to official data. “Over 1 million doses administered. Romania - 3rd place in Europe at administered doses/100 people,” reads a post on (...)



Baneasa Shopping City Sets Out to Keep Mall Fully Rented Baneasa Shopping City, the mall in northern Bucharest operated by Baneasa Developments, plans to stay fully rented in 2021 and has adjusted the way it calculates rents accordingly, by lowering them.



Travel restrictions: Romania updates "yellow list" of countries with high epidemiological risk The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, February 11, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.” Travelers who arrive in Romania from the countries/regions on the list and present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more (...)



Romania Freezes Public Sector Wages to Cut Budget Deficit to 7% in 2021 Romania's 2021 state budget bill targets a budget gap of around RON80 billion, around 7% of the country's gross domestic product, down from a deficit of 9.8% in 2020, based on a GDP growth projection of 4.3%.

