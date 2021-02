Korean Fashion Retailer Mumuso Opens Store in Bucharest's ParkLake Shopping Center

The Mumuso fashion brand, present in over 3,500 stores in 30 countries, is opening its fourth mono-brand store in Romania in the ParkLake shopping center in Bucharest, owned by Sonae Sierra, a transaction brokered by real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield