New death among patients moved out of 'Matei Bals' fire-hit pavilion, blaze aftermath toll at 19

New death among patients moved out of 'Matei Bals' fire-hit pavilion, blaze aftermath toll at 19. The Health Ministry announced yet another death among the patients who had been moved from the fire-hit Covid pavilion of the 'Matei Bals' Institute, which brings the total death toll in the aftermath of the blaze to 19. The fatality is a 65-year-old man who had been transferred to the 'St. John' Clinical Emergency Hospital in Bucharest. He was suffering from a severe form of Covid-19 and had multiple underlying conditions. A post mortem examination will determine the cause of the death, the Health Ministry said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]