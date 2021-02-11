 
Romaniapress.com

February 11, 2021

Insurance market registers 2.3% of GDP, first gross premiums go up by 5% in 2020
Feb 11, 2021

Insurance market registers 2.3% of GDP, first gross premiums go up by 5% in 2020.

The Romanian insurance market had a weight of 2.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020, and the first gross premiums have gone up to 11.5 billion RON, rising by 5% from 2019, announced on Thursday, during a specialty conference, Nicu Marcu, the chairman of the the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). "The Romanian insurance market has gone up in a not so high percentage, but it has gone up to 2.3% of the GDP, which is not very pleasing, because in Romania there is a pretty broad area which is not being used by insurance companies, by the citizens that must be ensured. Our intention is to raise this share of assets which are part of the insurance in the GDP. During the year 2020, the first gross premiums went up to 11.5 billion RON, raising by approximately 5% from the previous year. Also, general insurance registered their first gross premiums of 9.28 billion RON, rising by 6% from the year 2019," Marcu declared. According to the data presented by the ASF official, in 2020, the first gross premiums related to life insurance have slowly gone down, by 2%, in comparison with the previous year, "but to compensate, the health insurance reached a pretty large number, to a volume of 451 million RON, which represents a growth of 18%". Last, but not least, the Civil Auto Liability (RCA, ed. n) has gone up, year-on-year, by 5%, while the CASCO insurance segment registered a jump of 4%, during the analyzed period. The Financial Studies Institute Foundation and the DC Media Group host on Thursday, an online conference dubbed "Quo Vadis 2021!", 3rd edition, Insurances digitisation - Zero Priority!".AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

iHunt Lists RON7M Bond Issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange Online retailer and manufacturer of mobile phones and gadgets iHUNT (HUNT.RO) on Friday listed its first corporate bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HUNT23.

Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments Three startups founded or co-founded by Romanian entrepreneurs abroad have managed to raise financings worth over USD 100 million (each) from venture capital investors in recent years. Two of them have also reached unicorn status (over USD 1 bln evaluation). Here they are: ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ (...)

Parcel Delivery Company Sameday Doubles Revenue in 2020 Parcel delivery company Sameday held by online retailer eMAG, last year saw its revenue double both because of the rise in online commerce and because of the investments it has made in the last few years.

COVID-19 vaccine: More than 1 mln doses administered in Romania More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Romania since December 27, when the vaccination campaign started in the country, according to official data. “Over 1 million doses administered. Romania - 3rd place in Europe at administered doses/100 people,” reads a post on (...)

Baneasa Shopping City Sets Out to Keep Mall Fully Rented Baneasa Shopping City, the mall in northern Bucharest operated by Baneasa Developments, plans to stay fully rented in 2021 and has adjusted the way it calculates rents accordingly, by lowering them.

Travel restrictions: Romania updates "yellow list" of countries with high epidemiological risk The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, February 11, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.” Travelers who arrive in Romania from the countries/regions on the list and present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more (...)

Romania Freezes Public Sector Wages to Cut Budget Deficit to 7% in 2021 Romania's 2021 state budget bill targets a budget gap of around RON80 billion, around 7% of the country's gross domestic product, down from a deficit of 9.8% in 2020, based on a GDP growth projection of 4.3%.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |