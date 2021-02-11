GCS: 2.644 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in the last 24 hours in Romania; total death toll hits 19.200



A number of 2,644 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 31,500 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. As (...)