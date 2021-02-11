Colliers: Investment volumes in Romania reached 8.5% of the total Eastern European market, almost double compared to the 4.7% share in 2019



Colliers: Investment volumes in Romania reached 8.5% of the total Eastern European market, almost double compared to the 4.7% share in 2019.

The Romanian real estate investment market grew in 2020 despite the pandemic context and closed the year with a total value of investment transactions worth almost 900 million euro, which represents almost 8.5% of the total 10.4 billion euro investment volume recorded by the 6 largest countries (...)