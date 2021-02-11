More than 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Romania since beginning of immunization campaign



More than a hundred thousand people have been scheduled so far for the COVID-19 vaccination with the serum produced by AstraZeneca, the national immunization platform informed on Thursday. It is about 50,978 women and 49,022 men and the exact time when 100,000 appointments were reached was (...)