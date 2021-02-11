Globalworth Foundation inaugurates first Hi-Tech Centre of “Ion Mincu” University of Architecture and Urbanism

Globalworth Foundation inaugurates first Hi-Tech Centre of “Ion Mincu” University of Architecture and Urbanism. The Globalworth Foundation inaugurates the first Hi-Tech Centre for future architects, within the “Ion Mincu” University of Architecture and Urbanism, Bucharest. Through this modernization and endowment project, with a value of up to 240,000 euros, the foundation aims to bring the prestigious (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]