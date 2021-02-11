Latest film of Romanian director Radu Jude selected in 2021 Berlinale competition
Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc/ Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the latest film of Romanian director Radu Jude was included in the main competition of this year’s Berlin International Film Festival - Berlinale. The film, which follows what happens after a secondary-school teacher uploads (...)
