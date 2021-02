Financial Watchdog: Romania Insurance Grows 5% To RON11.5B In 2020

Romania's insurance market reached a volume of underwritten gross premiums of RON11.5 billion in 2020, up 5% compared with 2019, according to Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]