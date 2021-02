MAM Bricolaj Seeks Shareholder Approval to Buy Two Land Plots for EUR1.35M

MAM Bricolaj (MAM.RO), a supplier of materials and furniture accessories, held by the Gavan family, seeks to buy two plots of land located in Bucharest for EUR1.35 million.