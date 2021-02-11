Another Matei Bals patient hospitalized in fire-stricken ward dies; total deaths - 20

Another Matei Bals patient hospitalized in fire-stricken ward dies; total deaths - 20. Another patient who was hospitalized in Ward V of the "Matei Bals" Institute during the January 29 fire died, bringing the total number of dead to 20. The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that it had been informed of a death among patients who were in Ward V of the 'Matei Bals' National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest during the January 29 fire. According to the quoted source, it is about a 91-year-old man, transferred after the fire to the Central Military Hospital in Bucharest. "The patient was diagnosed with a severe form of SARS Cov-2 and had associated conditions. The forensic investigation will determine the causes of death," the source was quoted as saying. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]